ಮೋದಿ ಪ್ರತಿಕೃತಿ ನೇಣಿಗೇರಿಸಿ ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂದ್ ಆಚರಣೆ

Story first published: Monday, June 12, 2017, 17:05 [IST]

English summary

There is no positive response to Karnataka bandh in Hubballi. But some pro Kannada activists here, celebrated bandh in a different way by hanging prime minister modi's replica! The bandh has called by pro Kannada organisations to oppose government's failure in solving number of issues including Mahadayi river dispute and drinking water crisis in several parts of the state.