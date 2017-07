ಧಾರವಾಡದಾದ್ಯಂತ 265 ಅಪ್ರಾಪ್ತ ವಯಸ್ಕ ಗರ್ಭಿಣಿಯರು!

Hubballi

ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

More that 265 minors became pregnant in Dharwad district. This is shocking news of increasing in child marriage in the district. According to government rules if any womam become pregnant before 18 years, case will be filed against her husband under POCSO Act.