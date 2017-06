ಶ್ರೀಕೃಷ್ಣ ಮಠದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಫ್ತಾರ್, ಪೇಜಾವರ ಶ್ರೀ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಉಗ್ರಪ್ಪ ಶ್ಲಾಘನೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, June 29, 2017, 14:11 [IST]

English summary

MLC VS Ugrappa appreciated the move of Pejavar Vishwesh Thirth Seer, because he organized Iftar to mark of Ramzan at the Udupi Krishna Mutt recently. He don’t want to react about the conflict of journalists and assembly. Ugrappa has expressed his ire against BJP state president BS Yaddurappa.