ಲಿಂಗಾಯತ ಧರ್ಮ ವಿವಾದ: ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ-ಹೊರಟ್ಟಿ ’ಜಗಳ್’ ಬಂದಿ

Hubballi

Basavaraj

English summary

Independent Lingayat religion is creating confusion in JD(S) after party president H D Kumaraswami has expressed his ire against CM Siddaramaiah because he is behind this force. Meanwhile MLC Basavaraj Horatti is justifying CM Siddaramaiah, and saying that he is doing nothing wrong in this dispute.