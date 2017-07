ಭ್ರಷ್ಟಾಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕವೇ ನಂಬರ್ ಒನ್: ಶೆಟ್ಟರ್

Hubballi

ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Former CM of Karnataka and oppostion leader in assembly Jagadeesh Shettar has alleged that Karnataka is no 1 in corruption across the nation, DIG (Prisons) D Roopa's report is supportive document of his allegation. He demanded government should odere judicial enquairy in this case, he told.