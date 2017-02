Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Kannada movie Chowka team met the media people in Hubballi to express their happiness about the movie. Leading actors Prajwal Devaraj, Diganth, director Tarun Sudhir, producer Yogish Dwarkeesh were present in the press conference. ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚೌಕ ಚಿತ್ರತಂಡದ ವಿಜಯೋತ್ಸವ