ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ: ಕಳಸಾ-ಬಂಡೂರಿಗೆ ಆಗ್ರಹಿಸಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

Hubballi

ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Villagers of Kusugal in Hubballi taluk protested against central and state government by blocking Hubballi-Sollapur national highway demanding to satisfy their various demands, including solution for Mahadayi, Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.