Hubballi

ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

JDU workers have demanded that Karnataka farmer's loan in nationalized banks should be waived off and Kalasa Banduri irrigation project should be implemented immediately. JDU workers and farmers protested in Hubballi on Saturday. 'ರೈತರ ಸಾಲ ಮನ್ನಾ : ಮಾತು ಮರೆತ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ'