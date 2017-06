'ಮೋದಿ ಮುಂದೆ ಮಾತಾಡಕ್ಕಾಗಲ್ಲ ಅಂದ್ರೆ ಸಂಸದರು ರಾಜೀನಾಮೆ ನೀಡಲಿ'

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, June 5, 2017, 20:01 [IST]

English summary

If MP's not able to talk to PM Modi, let submit their resignation, urged by pro Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj in Hubballi. He is addressing to press meet. If MP's not able to solve the problems of Karnataka, it is better to resign, he added. He briefs media about June 12th Karnataka bandh.