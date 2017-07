ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ: 18ಕಿ.ಮೀ ಬೈಪಾಸ್ ರಸ್ತೆ ಮುಂದಿನ ಜುಲೈನಲ್ಲಿ ಪೂರ್ಣ-ಜೋಶಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Hubballi -Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi has inspected construction bypass road from Vijayapur road to Anchatagere along former CM Jagadish Shettar. Union government has sanctioned over Rs 248 crore for 18 km bypass road. NH and NHIA are taking this work and work will be completed by July 2018.