4ನೇ ಯತ್ನದಲ್ಲಿ ಯುಪಿಎಸ್ಸಿ ಪಾಸಾದ ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿಯ ಫಕೀರೇಶ್ ಬಾದಾಮಿ

Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 12:41 [IST]

Pakkiresh Kallappa Badami, resident of Unkal village here in Hubballi, has got the 269th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). He is the son of Kallappa Badami and Gauramma Badami and passed the examinations in Kannada.