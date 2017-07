ಭೂಸ್ವಾಧೀನವಾಗದ ಒಂದೇ ಕಾಮಗಾರಿಗೆ ಎರೆಡೆರಡು ಬಾರಿ ಭೂಮಿಪೂಜೆ

Hubballi

Basavaraj

English summary

Hubballi BJP and Congress leaders were emulating for performing Bhoomipooja for road development work of Bankapur chouk to KC circle recently, but they have forget to start road work. Congress MLA Prasad Abbayya has performed Bhoomipooja second time, but he forget to start process of land acquisition for the road widening yet.