ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ-ಅಂಕೋಲಾ ರೈಲು ಯೋಜನೆ ಆರಂಭಕ್ಕೆ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಮನವಿ

Hubballi

Gururaj

English summary

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah met Railway minister Suresh Prabhu and submitted the memorandum to start 168 km Hubballi-Ankola railway project. Project gets nod form the National Green Tribunal. The railway line cutting across the Western Ghats in Karnataka.