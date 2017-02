ಉದ್ಯೋಗಕ್ಕೆ ವೀರ ಯೋಧ ಹನುಮಂತಪ್ಪ ಪತ್ನಿ ಮನವಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, February 18, 2017, 17:19 [IST]

English summary

Soldier Hanumanthappa Koppad's wife Mahadevi has demanded a job in Hubballi Dharwad corportation. Mahadevi says she has no other means for livelyhood. Hanumanthappa sacrificed his life on February 11, 2016 after fighting for few days in the hospital.