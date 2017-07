ಖಾದಿಗೂ ಬಂತು GST: ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ್ಯ ನಂತರ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ತೆರಿಗೆ ಬರೆ

Hubballi

Basavaraj

English summary

For the first time after independence, the union government has imposed GST on Khadi products except national flag. Up to Rs. 1,000 Khadi material should pay 5 % tax and up to Rs 2000, it will be increased to 12 %. Moreover raw material of Khadi product also met 18 % tax by new tax system.