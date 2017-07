Hubballi

Basavaraj

Siddaramaiah Attitude Is Not Right, Says S R Hiremath | Oneindia Kannada

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has inaugurated ‘Bus Day’ in Hubballi on July 20, after he travelled in NWKRTC bus from Hubballi airport to Dharwad. Minister Vinay Kulkarni, MLA Aravind Bellad, Prasad Abbayya, CS Shivalli, MLC Basavaraj Horatti and others were joined with CM.