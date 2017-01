ಕಾಲಕಡಗದ ಹಿಂದೆ ಬಿದ್ದ ಉತ್ತರ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಗೃಹಿಣಿಯರ ಕಥೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2017, 16:33 [IST]

English summary

A new kind of blind belief has came into practice of some parts of north karnataka. According to this, a woman whose brother or brothers has only one son as their offspring, should give a silver wristlet to that nephew. Otherwise, curse will shadow its impact on that child. On following anounimous blind belief, women are rush towards jewellary.