ಶ್ರವಣಬೆಳಗೊಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಂಗವಾಗಿ ನೆರವೇರಿದ ಸಪ್ತಮಿ ಪೂಜಾ ಮಹೋತ್ಸವ

Hassan

ಹಾಸನ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Sapthami Pooja Mahotsava has taken place in Shravanabelagola, Hassan on July 31st. Hundreds of devotees witnessed the programme. The world famous Mahamastakabhisheka will be taking place on 2018 here.