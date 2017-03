ಕೊನೆಗೂ ಹಾಸನ-ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ರೈಲು ಸಂಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಮಹೂರ್ತ ಫಿಕ್ಸ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, March 24, 2017, 20:32 [IST]

English summary

The railways has decided to introduce a daily superfast train from Yeshwantpur to Hassan. The inaugural service will be flagged off by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, former Prime Minister and MP H.D. Deve Gowda, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other officials on March 26 at 11 a.m. at Yeshwantpur Railway Station.