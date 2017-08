ಶ್ರವಣಬೆಳಗೊಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಆ.11ರಿಂದ ಜೈನ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನ

Hassan

Prasad

English summary

National level Jain women conference will be held from August 11 to 13 in Shravanabelagola in Hassan district. Charukeerthi Bhattaraka swamiji inaugurated the front office on Thursday. Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade visited Shravanabelagola on Wednesday.