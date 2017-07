ಗುಜರಾತಿ ಹಾಡಿಗೆ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆ ಹಾಕಿದ ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರು!

Hassan

ಹಾಸನ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

By: ಹಾಸನ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Story first published: Friday, July 7, 2017, 18:30 [IST]

English summary

Karnataka governor Vajubhai vala dance to Gujarati song in Shravanabelegola, Hassan district on Friday.