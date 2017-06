Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

First Division Assistant has been caught by Anti Corruption Bureau while accepting bribe of Rs 200 in Hassan. The complainant had applied for the certified copy of first information report with respect to a case filed against him. 200 ರು 'ಪ್ರಸಾದ'ಕ್ಕೆ ಕೈಯೊಡ್ಡಿ ಸಿಕ್ಕಿಬಿದ್ದ ಪ್ರಸಾದ!