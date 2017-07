ದೇವೇಗೌಡರ ಕಲ್ಲಡ್ಕ ಪಾದಯಾತ್ರೆಗೆ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಡಳಿತ ಬ್ರೇಕ್, ಗೌಡರ ಅಸಮಾಧಾನ

Hassan

Sachhidananda Acharya

Story first published: Friday, July 14, 2017, 9:22 [IST]

Dakshina Kannada District Administration refused to give permission for JDS president HD Deve Gowda’s Padayatra in Mangalore. Deve Gowda has expressed his displeasure over refusal to allow a walkway to go for a peaceful purpose.