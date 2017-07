"ನಾವೇನೂ ಹಿಂದೂಗಳಲ್ವಾ?” ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accuses BJP on dividing society in the name of caste. “We are not Hindus? Only Yeddyurappa, Sadanand Gowda and Eshwarappa are Hindus?” he asks in a workers meet here in Hassan. Speaking on the occasion of Hassan Congress party’s Mysuru division level representative function, Siddaramaiah said, when PM Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat, he opposes the introduction of Goods and Services Tax Act (GST) for 10 years and now they are claiming the credit for GST.