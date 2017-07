ನನಗೂ ರಾಜಕೀಯಕ್ಕೂ ಆಗಿ ಬರುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ː ಸೆಂಚುರಿ ಸ್ಟಾರ್ ಶಿವಣ್ಣ

Hassan

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, July 7, 2017, 15:47 [IST]

English summary

Actor Shiva Rajkumar denies news floating in certain media about him joining active politics. Shiva Rajkumar in Hassan town to inaugurate Kalyan Jewellers showroom. He said, politics is not my cup of tea and will extend support to his wife Geetha who is active JDS leader.