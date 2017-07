ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ ಕಚಡಾ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ: ಮಧು ಬಂಗಾರಪ್ಪ ಕಿಡಿ

Dharwad

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

JDS leader Madhu Bangarappa lashed out against former chief minister and BJP state President BS Yeddyurappa on July 21, 2017. While talking to the public in rally in Navalagunda, he alleged that Yeddyurappa was a rubbish chief minister the state saw so far.