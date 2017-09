ಚಿತ್ರದುರ್ಗದ ಗಣೇಶೋತ್ಸವದ ವೈಭೋಗ ಕಣ್ತುಂಬಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ

Chitradurga

ಚಿತ್ರ-ಮಾಹಿತಿ : ಸಮರ್ಥ್ ಕಾಂತಾವರ

English summary

Vishwa Hindu Parishat and Bajrang Dal have been organizing Hindu Mahaganapati Shobhayatre in Chitradurga every year. Procession of 20 feet Ganesha idol was taken throught out the day, more than 2.5 lakh people from all parts of India participated in this mega religious event.