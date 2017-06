Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, June 29, 2017, 8:49 [IST]

English summary

Agriculture Minister Krishna Byregowda said cloud-seeding would be undertaken in August to overcome the deficiency of rain in the state.He was speaking to reporters after a programme at Madadakere in Hosadurga taluk. Rain-deficient districts would get priority while undertaking cloud-seeding,the minister said