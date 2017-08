Chitradurga

Chitradurga district court on August 21, 2017 order for confiscation of KSRTC Vaibhav bus, because the KSRTC had failed to compensate farmers. The lands of seven farmers were taken to build Baramasagara bus stand 12 years ago but the compensation was not given until now.