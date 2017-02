ಜಯಾಗೆ ಸೇರಿದ ಸೀರೆ, ಆಭರಣ, ಸ್ಲಿಪ್ಪರ್ ಕಥೆ ಏನು?

ಜಯಲಲಿತಾ ಅವರಿಗೆ ವಿಧಿಸಿದ್ದ 100 ಕೋಟಿ ರು ದಂಡ ವಸೂಲಿ ಹೇಗೆ ಎಂಬ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ ಕಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಜಯಾ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಸೇರಿರುವ ಸೀರೆ, ಅಭರಣ, ಪಾದರಕ್ಷೆಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ವಿವರ ಇಲ್ಲಿದೆ.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017, 17:03 [IST]

English summary

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the trial court was right in convicting Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and two others in the disproportionate assets case. The case against Jayalalithaa was abated since she is deceased. However with the court holding that a case of disporportionate assets had been made out, the assets seized in connection with the case will have to be auctioned off in order to recover the Rs 100 crore fine which had been imposed by the Supreme Court.