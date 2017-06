ರಜನಿಕಾಂತ್ ಒಬ್ಬ ಅನಕ್ಷರಸ್ಥ : ಮತ್ತೆ ಬಾಯಿಬಿಟ್ಟ ಸ್ವಾಮಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Politics is not being a MLA or an MP. Politics is representation of the people. Read constitution again & have some knowledge @Swamy39

So literacy is criteria to enter into politics? Thn half of your partymen shld be Disqualified... Sick seamy..

Story first published: Saturday, June 24, 2017, 15:04 [IST]

English summary

Tweeple lambast Dr Subramanian Swamy for commenting on Rajinikanth again. He had said, Rajinikanth is illiterate and is unfit for politics. Rajinikanth is likely to announce his joining or not joining politics in September or October.