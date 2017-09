ನೀಟ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ 'ಸುಪ್ರೀಂ' ಮೆಟ್ಟಿಲೇರಿದ್ದ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿನಿ ಆತ್ಮಹತ್ಯೆ

Chennai

ಅನುಷಾ ರವಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Anitha, a Dalit student from Tamil Nadu who waged a legal battle against NEET has committed suicide. Anitha's death has come as a shock to many. The teenager from Ariyalur had petitioned the Supreme Court against the implementation of NEET 2017 in Tamil Nadu.