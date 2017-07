ಅಮೆರಿಕ ಕ್ಯಾಸಿನೋದಲ್ಲಿ ರಜನಿ, ಸುಬ್ರಮಣಿಯನ್ ಸ್ವಾಮಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Wow! RK 420 in a US Casino gambling to improve his health!! ED must find out from where his $$ came from. pic.twitter.com/4UeUgg9yNN

Story first published: Thursday, July 6, 2017, 13:07 [IST]

English summary

Hitting out at Rajinikanth yet again, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has now criticized the superstar of Tamil cinema for allegedly visiting a casino in the US. For the past couple of days, a purported image of Rajinikanth seen inside what is being claimed to be a US casino has been doing the rounds.