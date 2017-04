ಜಯಲಲಿತಾಗೆ ಸೇರಿದ ಟೀ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊಲೆ!

ಕೊಡನಾಡ್ ಟೀ ಎಸ್ಟೇಟ್, ಜಯಲಲಿತಾ ಪಾಲಿಗೆ ಎರಡನೇ ಮನೆಯಂತಿತ್ತು ಎಂಬುದು ಇಲ್ಲಿನ ಜನರ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯ.

Story first published: Monday, April 24, 2017, 9:46 [IST]

English summary

A security guard was hacked to death at Jayalalithaa's Kodanad Tea Estate near Kotagiri in Tamil Nadu. Unidentified men who entered the estate late in the night hacked to death one Omkar who was working as a security guard.