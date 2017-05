ರಜನಿಗೆ ಕ್ಯಾಮೆರಾ ಎಲ್ಲಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಗೊತ್ತಿದೆ: ಕಮಲ್ ಹಾಸನ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, May 26, 2017, 16:26 [IST]

English summary

Reacting to Rajinikanth's statements on politics, actor Kamal Haasan made a subtle jibe at the superstar. "Rajinikanth definitely knows where the cameras are," Kamal Haasan said when asked for his views about Rajinikanth's statements on politics.