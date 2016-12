ಐಟಿ ದಾಳಿಗೆ ಮುನ್ನ ಅನುಮತಿ ಬೇಕಿತ್ತೆ? ಬೇಡ್ವೇಬೇಡ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 15:39 [IST]

English summary

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids at the residence of Tamil Nadu chief secretary, Ram Mohan Roy. In certain quarters a question is being asked if the department had prior sanction before conducting the raid. The Supreme Court had in March 2014 held as invalid the legal provision that makes prior sanction to conduct a probe against senior bureaucrats in corruption cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act.