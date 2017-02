ತಮಿಳ್ನಾಡು ಬೃಹನ್ನಾಟಕ : ರಾಜ್ಯಪಾಲರ ಮುಂದಿರುವ ಆಯ್ಕೆಗಳು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, February 9, 2017, 11:32 [IST]

English summary

All eyes would be on the Raj Bhavan at Chennai on Thursday. Governor of Tamil Nadu Vidyasagar Rao will visit Tamil Nadu to put an end to the ongoing political crisis in the state. The big question is will it be Sasikala Natarajan or O Paneerselvam who would lead the all important state of South India.