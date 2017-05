ಸದ್ಯದ ಮಟ್ಟಿಗೆ ನಾನು ರಾಜಕೀಯಕ್ಕೆ ಬರೋಲ್ಲ: ರಜನಿಕಾಂತ್ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟನೆ

ಚೆನ್ನೈನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೋಮವಾರ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ ತಮ್ಮ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ಜತೆಗೆ ನಡೆಸಿದ ಸಂವಾದದಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ರೀತಿ ಹೇಳಿರುವ ರಜನಿ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊಂಚ ನಿರಾಸೆ ಮೂಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 10:06 [IST]

English summary

Tamil Superstar Rajanikanth clarifies that he doesn't want to enter politics. While talking to his fans in Chennai on Monday (May 15) he said, he has no intention to join politics. This creates huge disappointments among his fans who were expecting him to see as a political leader.