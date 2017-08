ಎಐಎಡಿಎಂಕೆ ವಿಲೀನಕ್ಕೆ ಇನ್ನೂ ಸಿಕ್ಕಿಲ್ಲ ಅಧಿಕೃತ ಮುದ್ರೆ, ಮುಂದುವರಿದ ಗೊಂದಲ

Chennai

ಅನುಶಾ ರವಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The merger between Edappadi Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam camps of the AIADMK now hangs in the air with uncertainty looming large. No consensus has been arrived at to take the merger forward delaying the announcement. Panneerselvam camp told the media that it was still holding discussions.