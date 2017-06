ಜಿಎಸ್ ಟಿ ಜಾರಿಯಾದ್ರೆ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗಕ್ಕೆ ವಿದಾಯ: ಕಮಲ್ ಹಾಸನ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, June 2, 2017, 20:13 [IST]

English summary

The 62-year-old film actor Kamal Haasan has strongly objected to the entertainment and service taxes being replaced by a single 28 per cent slab, which, he says, is steep. "We welcome GST and one India one tax. But this rate will ruin regional cinema," Mr Haasan told reporters this evening.