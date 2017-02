ಜಯಾ ಪ್ರಕರಣದ ನ್ಯಾಯಾಧೀಶರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಗೊತ್ತಾ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, September 27, 2014, 10:44 [IST]

The disproportionate assets case against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa that took nearly 18 years at the Special Court in Bangalore to reach the stage of final verdict, has witnessed four full-time judges before it landed in the hands of the present judge, John Michael Cunha, who is set to deliver the verdict on Saturday.