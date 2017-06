ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸೋಲಿಸೋದಕ್ಕೆ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ಭಗವದ್ಗೀತೆ ಓದ್ತಿದ್ದಾರಂತೆ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Monday, June 5, 2017

Rahul Gandhi is keeping himself busy reading the Bhagwad Gita, Upanishads and also watching Tamil movies. Nowadays I study the Upanishads and Gita because I am fighting the BJP and RSS, Rahul Gandhi said. Rahul Gandhi I ask the RSS, my friend, you are doing this and oppressing people. But it is written in the Upanishad that all people are the same. How come you are contradicting what your own religion says, he asks. He alleged that BJP does not fundamentally "understand India," and "understand only Nagpur" -- the headquarter of the RSS.