ವಿಷ್ಣುವಿನ ಹನ್ನೊಂದನೇ ಅವತಾರ ಜಯಲಲಿತಾ ಎಂದ ಎಐಎಡಿಎಂಕೆ ಶಾಸಕ

Story first published: Thursday, June 15, 2017, 17:56 [IST]

English summary

The last bizarre claim that we remember from AIADMK men is that Hilary Clinton was inspired by Jayalalithaa to contest the US Presidential Elections. But the latest claim from MLA Mariappan Kennedy called Jayalalithaa the 11th avatar of the deity Vishnu.