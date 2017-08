ಎರಡೂ ಬಣಗಳ ವಿಲೀನದ ಬಳಿಕ ಎನ್.ಡಿ.ಎ ತೆಕ್ಕೆಗೆ ಎಐಎಡಿಎಂಕೆ?

Chennai

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

The AIADMK painted a pretty picture with O Panneerselvam and E Palanisami smiling with each other and behaving like long lost brothers. Although both leaders met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the NEET 2017 pretext, merger talks were always top on the agenda.