ಅಣ್ಣಾ ಡಿಎಂಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನ ಕಾರ್ಯದರ್ಶಿಯಾಗಿ ಚಿನ್ನಮ್ಮ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, December 31, 2016, 13:44 [IST]

English summary

Clad in a green saree, Sasikala Natarajan pulled a Jayalalithaa on the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadre as she took over the leadership of the party as its general secretary. While keeping mum on it all the while, Sasikala Natarajan accepted the party's resolution to appoint her as the general secretary without any qualms.