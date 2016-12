Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa's husband and her lawyer was assaulted by party cadres when they arrived at the AIADMK headquarters on Wednesday. Lingeshwaran, MP Sasikala Natarajan's husband was assaulted after he brought in the nomination papers for Sasikala Pushpa to run for the post of general secretary. ಶಶಿಕಲಾ ಪುಷ್ಪರ ಗಂಡ, ವಕೀಲನಿಗೆ ಎಐಎಡಿಎಂಕೆ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರ ಗೂಸಾ