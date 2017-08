ಗುಂಡ್ಲುಪೇಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಂಬ್ಯುಲೆನ್ಸ್ ಗೆ ಸಿಲುಕಿ ಕಾಡಂದಿಗಳು ಸಾವು

Chamarajanagar

ಬಿಎಂ ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

Two wild pigs that fell into the ambulance vehicle were killed at the spot near the Doddathuppur gate in Gundlupet taluk. Out of the 7 pigs, five pigs were killed and two pigs that fell into the wheel died at the site.