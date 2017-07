ಬಂಡೀಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ಜಿಂಕೆಗಳ ಆಟ.. ಕಣ್ಣಿಗೆ ರಸದೂಟ

Chamarajanagar

ಬಿಎಂ ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

The viewers are luring the deer at Bandipur National Park. A few months ago, the trees have dried up. The deer have now been grazing and enjoying the grass.