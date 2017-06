ಚಾ.ನಗರಕ್ಕೆ ಹರಿವ ನೀರು ತಡೆಯಲು ಸನ್ನದ್ಧವಾದ ತಮಿಳುನಾಡು?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 7:20 [IST]

Tamil Nadu is again trying to create dispute against Karnataka? After Cauvery issue, Tamil Nadu is trying to stop water, which flows to Suvarnavati and Chikkahole dams of Chamarajanagar district. The water collecting in the dam helps more than 2 lacs of the people in the region.