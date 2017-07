ಯಳಂದೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಪುಟ್ಟ ಕಂದಮ್ಮಗಳ ಕಚ್ಚಿದ ನಾಯಿ

Chamarajanagar

ಚಾಮರಾಜನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

In a strange incident a stray dog bites three kids in Yalandur region of Chamarajanagr district. villagers are searching the dog, 3 kids have admitted to local government hospital